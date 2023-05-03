LiveOne Inc. (LVO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) is 125.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.48 and a high of $1.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LVO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $3.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.25 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 51.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is 6.85% and 21.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -7.05% at the moment leaves the stock 55.07% off its SMA200. LVO registered 113.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.21.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 27.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.31%, and is 12.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.50% over the week and 11.53% over the month.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) has around 184 employees, a market worth around $98.77M and $97.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 200.21% and -16.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-250.00%).

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LiveOne Inc. (LVO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LiveOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.30% this year.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.58M, and float is at 65.65M with Short Float at 4.31%.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at LiveOne Inc. (LVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ELLIN ROBERT S,the company’sCEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that ELLIN ROBERT S bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $0.67 per share for a total of $23496.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.09 million shares.

LiveOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that ELLIN ROBERT S (CEO & Chairman) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $0.73 per share for $10896.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.05 million shares of the LVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, ELLIN ROBERT S (CEO & Chairman) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.78 for $7780.0. The insider now directly holds 2,039,666 shares of LiveOne Inc. (LVO).

LiveOne Inc. (LVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) that is trading -22.12% down over the past 12 months and Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) that is -18.54% lower over the same period.