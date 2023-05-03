LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -39.50% Change This Year

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) is -39.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.06 and a high of $15.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.40, the stock is -0.40% and -12.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -48.17% off its SMA200. LL registered -75.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.18.

The stock witnessed a -10.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.89%, and is 4.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $101.49M and $1.11B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.29% and -77.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.60% this year.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.86M, and float is at 28.58M with Short Float at 9.08%.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rhodes Famous P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rhodes Famous P bought 6,635 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $9.86 per share for a total of $65391.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31625.0 shares.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading -6.63% down over the past 12 months and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) that is 20.10% higher over the same period. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is 1.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.