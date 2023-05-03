Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) down -40.35% since start of the year

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) is -40.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.77 and a high of $8.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYEL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 48.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.07, the stock is -13.10% and -8.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -3.27% at the moment leaves the stock -54.21% off its SMA200. LYEL registered -59.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.41.

The stock witnessed a -12.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.70%, and is 7.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.18% over the week and 10.74% over the month.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) has around 274 employees, a market worth around $496.28M and $84.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.95% and -76.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.00%).

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.80% this year.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.41M, and float is at 210.08M with Short Float at 9.74%.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klausner Richard,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Klausner Richard sold 11,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $6.40 per share for a total of $71041.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.99 million shares.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -8.55% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is -9.53% lower over the same period. Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is 35.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.