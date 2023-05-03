MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) is -10.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.60 and a high of $45.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HZO stock was last observed hovering at around $28.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $28.00, the stock is 1.12% and -4.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -14.26% off its SMA200. HZO registered -31.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.90.

The stock witnessed a -2.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.40%, and is 4.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) has around 3410 employees, a market worth around $579.88M and $2.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.43 and Fwd P/E is 4.91. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.37% and -38.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

MarineMax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.40% this year.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.76M, and float is at 21.06M with Short Float at 14.45%.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at MarineMax Inc. (HZO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moore Clint,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Moore Clint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $33.07 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20500.0 shares.

MarineMax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Cashman Charles A (EVP & Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $34.92 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35499.0 shares of the HZO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, White Rebecca (Director) disposed off 5,579 shares at an average price of $31.25 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 17,172 shares of MarineMax Inc. (HZO).

MarineMax Inc. (HZO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 38.53% up over the past 12 months and Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is -37.82% lower over the same period. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) is 54.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.