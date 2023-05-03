Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) is 46.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.92 and a high of $28.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MYGN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44%.

Currently trading at $21.26, the stock is -4.91% and -3.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 1.90% off its SMA200. MYGN registered 3.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$21.83.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.81%, and is -0.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $678.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 483.18. Profit margin for the company is -16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.73% and -24.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -342.40% this year.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.20M, and float is at 79.43M with Short Float at 4.71%.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lambert Nicole,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Lambert Nicole sold 6,433 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $23.48 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Myriad Genetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Riggsbee Richard Bryan (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $22.55 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the MYGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Lambert Nicole (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 13,184 shares at an average price of $22.74 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 215,220 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN).

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -1.76% lower over the past 12 months. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 15.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.