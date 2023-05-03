Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) is -13.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.25 and a high of $129.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NBIX stock was last observed hovering at around $104.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $127.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.03% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -13.68% lower than the price target low of $91.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $103.45, the stock is 0.38% and 3.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -3.86% off its SMA200. NBIX registered 14.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.37.

The stock witnessed a 2.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.74%, and is 1.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $10.18B and $1.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.13 and Fwd P/E is 21.82. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.48% and -19.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.70% this year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.40M, and float is at 94.93M with Short Float at 2.69%.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cooke Julie,the company’sChief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Cooke Julie sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 at a price of $103.82 per share for a total of $10382.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27561.0 shares.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that ROBERTS EIRY (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 14,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $103.48 per share for $1.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26644.0 shares of the NBIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, RASTETTER WILLIAM H (Director) disposed off 6,034 shares at an average price of $105.04 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 39,460 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX).

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 49.09% up over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 49.16% higher over the same period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 15.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.