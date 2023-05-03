Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is -75.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.03 and a high of $17.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NINE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $13.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 71.36% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.58, the stock is -26.83% and -44.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -8.21% at the moment leaves the stock -48.54% off its SMA200. NINE registered 35.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -29.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.69.

The stock witnessed a -35.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -73.89%, and is -14.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.68% over the week and 7.30% over the month.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has around 1212 employees, a market worth around $125.30M and $593.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.40 and Fwd P/E is 3.54. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.35% and -79.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nine Energy Service Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.90% this year.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.29M, and float is at 15.49M with Short Float at 16.17%.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frazier Warren Lynn,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Frazier Warren Lynn sold 52,066 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $4.13 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.85 million shares.

Nine Energy Service Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 25 that Frazier Warren Lynn (10% Owner) sold a total of 215,772 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 25 and was made at $4.12 per share for $0.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.9 million shares of the NINE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Crombie David () disposed off 107,284 shares at an average price of $6.91 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 281,712 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE).