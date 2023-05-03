Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:ORC Stock Is Going Next

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) is -9.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.77 and a high of $15.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.71% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 45.71% higher than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.50, the stock is -12.69% and -11.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -5.28% at the moment leaves the stock -15.97% off its SMA200. ORC registered -23.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.77%.

The stock witnessed a -11.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.07%, and is -12.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 6.79. Distance from 52-week low is 22.34% and -37.22% from its 52-week high.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.10% this year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.85M, and float is at 33.28M with Short Float at 4.42%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -35.08% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -43.79% lower over the same period. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) is -39.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.