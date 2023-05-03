Positives for Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) as stock gains in recent trading

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) is 4.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.19 and a high of $23.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSWC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $17.80, the stock is -0.73% and -0.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -3.17% off its SMA200. CSWC registered -22.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.02%.

The stock witnessed a 0.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.88%, and is 0.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $617.84M and $103.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.21 and Fwd P/E is 7.00. Profit margin for the company is 33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.95% and -24.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Capital Southwest Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.50% this year.

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.38M, and float is at 27.73M with Short Float at 1.99%.

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $19.69 per share for a total of $9843.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7907.0 shares.

Capital Southwest Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $18.97 per share for $9485.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7262.0 shares of the CSWC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, BATTIST CHRISTINE (Director) acquired 510 shares at an average price of $18.99 for $9685.0. The insider now directly holds 2,931 shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC).