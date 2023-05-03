Positives for Kemper Corporation (KMPR) as stock gains in recent trading

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is -7.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.65 and a high of $68.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KMPR stock was last observed hovering at around $47.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.02% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.59% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 26.77% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.40, the stock is -16.37% and -19.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -4.26% at the moment leaves the stock -12.66% off its SMA200. KMPR registered -1.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.87.

The stock witnessed a -16.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.70%, and is -14.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $3.11B and $5.68B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.09. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.70% and -33.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kemper Corporation (KMPR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kemper Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -151.70% this year.

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.89M, and float is at 60.99M with Short Float at 1.90%.

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Kemper Corporation (KMPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Paracchini Alberto J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Paracchini Alberto J bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $63.63 per share for a total of $31815.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1065.0 shares.

Kemper Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Whiting Susan D (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $66.54 per share for $66540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9098.0 shares of the KMPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Joyce Robert Joseph (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $55.76 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 19,898 shares of Kemper Corporation (KMPR).

Kemper Corporation (KMPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) that is trading -3.14% down over the past 12 months and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) that is 0.83% higher over the same period. CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) is -14.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.