Positives for Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) as stock gains in recent trading

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is -13.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $3.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WDH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $23.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.97% off the consensus price target high of $24.03 offered by analysts, but current levels are 87.63% higher than the price target low of $23.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.89, the stock is -1.85% and -2.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -1.70% at the moment leaves the stock 37.38% off its SMA200. WDH registered 88.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.36.

The stock witnessed a -3.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.25%, and is 1.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) has around 2719 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $404.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.26 and Fwd P/E is 15.21. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 197.94% and -13.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Waterdrop Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 126.20% this year.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 390.34M, and float is at 295.36M with Short Float at 0.22%.