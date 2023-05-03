Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is -7.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.31 and a high of $44.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRC stock was last observed hovering at around $37.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78%.

Currently trading at $37.13, the stock is -2.97% and -6.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -8.15% off its SMA200. SRC registered -14.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.20.

The stock witnessed a -6.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.38%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $5.14B and $709.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.24 and Fwd P/E is 25.54. Profit margin for the company is 38.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.22% and -17.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.60% this year.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.69M, and float is at 138.88M with Short Float at 2.31%.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas Rochelle,the company’sEVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Thomas Rochelle sold 2,815 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $41.29 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8834.0 shares.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Young Jay (EVP, CAO, CLO) sold a total of 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $41.00 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2136.0 shares of the SRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, GILCHRIST RICHARD I (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $41.91 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 44,409 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC).