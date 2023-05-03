Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 86.85% Upside

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) is 161.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.64 and a high of $9.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TNYA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.85% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 59.54% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.26, the stock is 36.41% and 60.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing -11.30% at the moment leaves the stock 60.79% off its SMA200. TNYA registered -42.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 83.92%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.26.

The stock witnessed a 84.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.80%, and is -3.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.19% over the week and 13.85% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 220.73% and -45.77% from its 52-week high.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.70% this year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.87M, and float is at 63.48M with Short Float at 2.66%.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COLUMN GROUP III GP, LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that COLUMN GROUP III GP, LP bought 6,779 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $2.60 per share for a total of $17596.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.38 million shares.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that GOEDDEL DAVID V (Director) bought a total of 6,779 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $2.60 per share for $17596.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.38 million shares of the TNYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, COLUMN GROUP III GP, LP (10% Owner) acquired 1,500,000 shares at an average price of $2.60 for $3.9 million. The insider now directly holds 11,370,274 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA).

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -8.55% down over the past 12 months. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 38.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.