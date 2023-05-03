These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG)

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is -34.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.27 and a high of $7.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DXLG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 50.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.44, the stock is -10.22% and -17.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -23.99% off its SMA200. DXLG registered -10.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.86.

The stock witnessed a -19.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.73%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) has around 1480 employees, a market worth around $276.70M and $545.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.33 and Fwd P/E is 5.92. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.78% and -41.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (65.10%).

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Destination XL Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.80% this year.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.52M, and float is at 54.94M with Short Float at 5.38%.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AWM Investment Company, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $6.19 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.4 million shares.

Destination XL Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Gaeta Anthony (Chief Stores Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $6.25 per share for $62527.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the DXLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Surette Allison (Chief Merchandising Officer) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $6.75 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 64,123 shares of Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG).

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is trading -28.26% down over the past 12 months and Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) that is 7.82% higher over the same period. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is 13.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.