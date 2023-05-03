These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Parsons Corporation (PSN)

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is -7.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.46 and a high of $50.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSN stock was last observed hovering at around $43.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.25% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -9.64% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.76, the stock is -5.61% and -3.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -3.06% off its SMA200. PSN registered 15.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.63.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.75%, and is -2.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $4.48B and $4.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.25 and Fwd P/E is 17.91. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.09% and -14.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Parsons Corporation (PSN) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Parsons Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.10% this year.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.98M, and float is at 102.75M with Short Float at 3.28%.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Parsons Corporation (PSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ball George L.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ball George L. bought 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $41.50 per share for a total of $2.9 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Parsons Corporation (PSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 4.17% up over the past 12 months and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is 6.20% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 2.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.