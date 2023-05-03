These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) is 5.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.53 and a high of $73.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFSI stock was last observed hovering at around $60.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89%.

Currently trading at $59.85, the stock is -4.00% and -1.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 5.52% off its SMA200. PFSI registered 23.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.97.

The stock witnessed a 0.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.23%, and is -6.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) has around 4135 employees, a market worth around $3.15B and $2.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.14 and Fwd P/E is 6.70. Profit margin for the company is 26.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.33% and -18.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.90% this year.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.13M, and float is at 28.96M with Short Float at 9.46%.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SPECTOR DAVID,the company’sChairman & CEO. SEC filings show that SPECTOR DAVID sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $59.71 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Hendry Gregory L (MD, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,018 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $57.92 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47182.0 shares of the PFSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Perotti Daniel Stanley (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,523 shares at an average price of $57.13 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 30,343 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI).