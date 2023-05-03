Things appear to be looking up for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) is -1.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.13 and a high of $46.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RYAN stock was last observed hovering at around $41.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.22% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -16.26% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.69, the stock is -0.65% and 1.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -1.82% off its SMA200. RYAN registered 10.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.42.

The stock witnessed a 1.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.53%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) has around 3850 employees, a market worth around $10.48B and $1.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 78.86 and Fwd P/E is 24.96. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.64% and -12.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.00% this year.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.36M, and float is at 96.59M with Short Float at 7.61%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC. SEC filings show that CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC sold 7,933 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $42.09 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINICsold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $42.10 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RYAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 12, CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC () disposed off 1,700 shares at an average price of $42.03 for $71451.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN).