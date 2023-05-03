Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) is -27.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.34 and a high of $82.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRUP stock was last observed hovering at around $37.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.49% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.04% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 6.3% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.67, the stock is -8.02% and -25.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -6.70% at the moment leaves the stock -37.56% off its SMA200. TRUP registered -45.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$57.12.

The stock witnessed a -19.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.26%, and is 9.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.91% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) has around 1187 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $905.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.27% and -57.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.50%).

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trupanion Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.80% this year.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.94M, and float is at 37.20M with Short Float at 25.67%.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAWLINGS DARRYL,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that RAWLINGS DARRYL sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $35.48 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.83 million shares.

Trupanion Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that RAWLINGS DARRYL (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $41.20 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.84 million shares of the TRUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, DOAK MICHAEL (Director) disposed off 2,750 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 1,682 shares of Trupanion Inc. (TRUP).

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Relic Inc. (NEWR) that is trading 12.19% up over the past 12 months and Celestica Inc. (CLS) that is -5.08% lower over the same period.