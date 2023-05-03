United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is -17.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $174.36 and a high of $283.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UTHR stock was last observed hovering at around $232.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.32%.

Currently trading at $228.79, the stock is 0.35% and -0.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -4.47% off its SMA200. UTHR registered 28.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.14.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.06%, and is 1.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) has around 985 employees, a market worth around $10.48B and $1.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.22 and Fwd P/E is 10.98. Profit margin for the company is 37.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.22% and -19.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 49.10% this year.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.10M, and float is at 44.76M with Short Float at 3.07%.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Insider Activity

A total of 874 insider transactions have happened at United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 735 and purchases happening 139 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROTHBLATT MARTINE A,the company’sCHAIRPERSON & CEO. SEC filings show that ROTHBLATT MARTINE A sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $231.40 per share for a total of $1.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130.0 shares.

United Therapeutics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that ROTHBLATT MARTINE A (CHAIRPERSON & CEO) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $229.32 per share for $1.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 130.0 shares of the UTHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, ROTHBLATT MARTINE A (CHAIRPERSON & CEO) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $226.50 for $1.81 million. The insider now directly holds 130 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR).

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -20.40% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 32.92% higher over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -60.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.