Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is 12.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.81 and a high of $30.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WNC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.22% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.35% higher than the price target low of $27.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.48, the stock is 9.94% and 3.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 16.92% off its SMA200. WNC registered 78.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.77.

The stock witnessed a 3.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.09%, and is 14.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $2.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.35 and Fwd P/E is 7.60. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.91% and -15.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wabash National Corporation (WNC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wabash National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.10% this year.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.77M, and float is at 47.46M with Short Float at 9.86%.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Wabash National Corporation (WNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Magee Larry J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Magee Larry J sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $26.15 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Wabash National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Smith Dustin T (SVP, Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 41,327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $27.26 per share for $1.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59398.0 shares of the WNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Pettit Michael N (SVP and CFO) disposed off 36,020 shares at an average price of $27.19 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 81,474 shares of Wabash National Corporation (WNC).

Wabash National Corporation (WNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) that is trading 77.21% up over the past 12 months and PACCAR Inc (PCAR) that is 34.48% higher over the same period.