What should you know before buying stock in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) is -30.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.85 and a high of $48.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLDX stock was last observed hovering at around $31.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.74% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 43.91% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.85, the stock is -7.04% and -18.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -15.72% off its SMA200. CLDX registered 0.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $501.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.34.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.98%, and is -9.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) has around 148 employees, a market worth around $1.47B and $2.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.42% and -36.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.30%).

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.70% this year.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.13M, and float is at 46.91M with Short Float at 11.05%.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELER TIBOR,the company’sEXECUTIVE VP & CSO. SEC filings show that KELER TIBOR sold 16,860 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $36.93 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7357.0 shares.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Cavanaugh Sarah (SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN.) sold a total of 1,355 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $36.38 per share for $49289.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1284.0 shares of the CLDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Cavanaugh Sarah (SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN.) disposed off 31,312 shares at an average price of $36.73 for $1.15 million. The insider now directly holds 1,284 shares of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX).