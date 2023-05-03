What should you know before buying stock in Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) is -43.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.47 and a high of $14.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HTBK stock was last observed hovering at around $8.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 25.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.41, the stock is -8.65% and -21.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -9.08% at the moment leaves the stock -37.13% off its SMA200. HTBK registered -34.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.96%.

The stock witnessed a -11.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.86%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.42% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) has around 329 employees, a market worth around $413.40M and $188.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.80 and Fwd P/E is 6.23. Profit margin for the company is 31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.80% and -50.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

Heritage Commerce Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.60% this year.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.79M, and float is at 58.37M with Short Float at 0.99%.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DiNapoli Jason Philip,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DiNapoli Jason Philip bought 3,660 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $11.92 per share for a total of $43609.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Heritage Commerce Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Moles Robert (Director) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $11.91 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43560.0 shares of the HTBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Husain Kamran F (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $12.25 for $24507.0. The insider now directly holds 6,436 shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK).

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -28.41% down over the past 12 months and TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) that is -14.35% lower over the same period. Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) is -27.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.