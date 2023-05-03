What should you know before buying stock in MSCI Inc. (MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) is 0.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $376.41 and a high of $572.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSCI stock was last observed hovering at around $483.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -14.54%.

Currently trading at $468.49, the stock is -10.54% and -11.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -3.01% at the moment leaves the stock -4.46% off its SMA200. MSCI registered 11.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.66.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.87%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has around 4846 employees, a market worth around $36.10B and $2.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.95 and Fwd P/E is 31.84. Profit margin for the company is 38.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.46% and -18.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.30% this year.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.04M, and float is at 77.50M with Short Float at 0.85%.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at MSCI Inc. (MSCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mak Jennifer H,the company’sGlobal Controller. SEC filings show that Mak Jennifer H sold 900 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $559.89 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6843.0 shares.

MSCI Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Gutowski Robert J. (General Counsel) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $511.71 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15343.0 shares of the MSCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Kinney Catherine R (Director) disposed off 868 shares at an average price of $503.54 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 1,144 shares of MSCI Inc. (MSCI).

MSCI Inc. (MSCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 16.39% up over the past 12 months and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is -24.47% lower over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is 4.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.