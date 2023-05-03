What should you know before buying stock in Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is 8.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.28 and a high of $162.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RRX stock was last observed hovering at around $132.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.75%.

Currently trading at $129.82, the stock is -0.95% and -8.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -2.07% at the moment leaves the stock -5.38% off its SMA200. RRX registered 2.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.21.

The stock witnessed a -7.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.74%, and is 1.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $8.58B and $5.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.83 and Fwd P/E is 11.58. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.89% and -20.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.40% this year.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.40M, and float is at 65.91M with Short Float at 1.23%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kunze John C,the company’sSegment President*. SEC filings show that Kunze John C sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $139.42 per share for a total of $139.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6999.0 shares.

Regal Rexnord Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Kunze John C (Segment President*) sold a total of 1,155 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $136.88 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6920.0 shares of the RRX stock.