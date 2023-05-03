Why Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) is -8.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.95 and a high of $13.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADPT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $7.01, the stock is -13.62% and -15.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -4.63% at the moment leaves the stock -18.25% off its SMA200. ADPT registered -15.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.44.

The stock witnessed a -20.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.38%, and is -5.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.43% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) has around 790 employees, a market worth around $995.56M and $185.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.72% and -46.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.10%).

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.90% this year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.06M, and float is at 140.66M with Short Float at 3.86%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ADAMS R MARK,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that ADAMS R MARK sold 2,308 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $8.63 per share for a total of $19918.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 10 that ADAMS R MARK (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 817 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 10 and was made at $8.50 per share for $6944.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the ADPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, GRIFFIN MICHELLE RENEE (Director) disposed off 2,341 shares at an average price of $8.49 for $19878.0. The insider now directly holds 20,627 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT).

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) that is trading 63.49% up over the past 12 months and Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) that is -60.16% lower over the same period. I-Mab (IMAB) is -76.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.