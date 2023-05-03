Why Comstock Inc. (LODE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) is 111.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $1.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LODE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.58, the stock is 40.31% and 62.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 35.42% off its SMA200. LODE registered -51.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 32.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $237.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.01.

The stock witnessed a 72.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.55%, and is 23.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.62% over the week and 10.65% over the month.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $57.29M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 141.84% and -50.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.70%).

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comstock Inc. (LODE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.60% this year.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.23M, and float is at 66.20M with Short Float at 1.41%.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Comstock Inc. (LODE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Comstock Inc. (LODE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) that is 5.04% higher over the past 12 months. Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) is -14.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.