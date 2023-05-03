Why San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) is -38.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.17 and a high of $15.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SJT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $7.07, the stock is -27.51% and -31.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -2.75% at the moment leaves the stock -35.66% off its SMA200. SJT registered -33.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -32.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.40.

The stock witnessed a -32.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.55%, and is -21.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.47% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 4.25. Profit margin for the company is 98.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.39% and -54.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2586.60%).

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 115.70% this year.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.61M, and float is at 44.19M with Short Float at 3.01%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) that is trading 29.17% up over the past 12 months and Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) that is 51.08% higher over the same period. North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) is -27.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.