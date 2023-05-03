Why should you keep an eye on Iris Energy Limited (IREN)?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) is 212.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $10.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IREN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.55% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.90, the stock is 1.71% and 19.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 6.27% at the moment leaves the stock 25.05% off its SMA200. IREN registered -55.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.33.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 27.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.24%, and is -2.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.61% over the week and 11.62% over the month.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $226.79M and $58.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 282.35% and -61.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iris Energy Limited (IREN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iris Energy Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -834.40% this year.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.03M, and float is at 46.67M with Short Float at 2.61%.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canaan Inc. (CAN) that is trading -27.11% down over the past 12 months and Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) that is -51.12% lower over the same period. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is -57.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.