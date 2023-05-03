Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) – The 11.48% Upside Potential Remains

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) is -6.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $187.89 and a high of $258.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTW stock was last observed hovering at around $233.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.75% off its average median price target of $257.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.67% off the consensus price target high of $302.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 5.61% higher than the price target low of $241.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $227.49, the stock is -3.79% and -2.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -2.47% at the moment leaves the stock -0.07% off its SMA200. WTW registered 5.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.35.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.50%, and is -5.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $23.61B and $8.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.84 and Fwd P/E is 13.25. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.08% and -12.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.60% this year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.00M, and float is at 105.84M with Short Float at 0.89%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gebauer Julie Jarecke,the company’sHead of Health, Wealth &Career. SEC filings show that Gebauer Julie Jarecke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $231.44 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79740.0 shares.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Gebauer Julie Jarecke (Head of Health, Wealth &Career) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $232.38 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82312.0 shares of the WTW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Gebauer Julie Jarecke (Head of Health, Wealth &Career) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $233.41 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 82,550 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW).

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -7.86% down over the past 12 months and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) that is 11.01% higher over the same period. Aon plc (AON) is 11.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.