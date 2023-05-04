A peek at Enbridge Inc. (ENB): Who has invested in It?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is -0.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.02 and a high of $47.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENB stock was last observed hovering at around $38.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $42.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.91% off the consensus price target high of $47.92 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.74% higher than the price target low of $39.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.86, the stock is -1.49% and 1.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.63 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -2.92% off its SMA200. ENB registered -10.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.95.

The stock witnessed a -0.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.57%, and is -0.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has around 11100 employees, a market worth around $77.55B and $39.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.43 and Fwd P/E is 12.85. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.97% and -18.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Analyst Forecasts

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.60% this year

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.02B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 2.06%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 32.16% up over the past 12 months and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is -20.64% lower over the same period. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 0.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.