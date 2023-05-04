A peek at Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Who has invested in It?

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is -7.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $6.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GGB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $6.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.82% off the consensus price target high of $8.88 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -105.02% lower than the price target low of $2.39 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.90, the stock is -1.42% and -1.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.12 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -1.58% off its SMA200. GGB registered -1.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.52.

The stock witnessed a -1.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.61%, and is 3.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has around 40061 employees, a market worth around $8.18B and $16.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.80 and Fwd P/E is 5.27. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.42% and -22.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.40%).

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gerdau S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.10% this year

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 580.13M with Short Float at 1.48%.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -27.04% down over the past 12 months and Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is -2.53% lower over the same period. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is -2.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.