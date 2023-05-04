A peek at Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP): Who has invested in It?

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) is -35.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.79 and a high of $55.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IEP stock was last observed hovering at around $40.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.79% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.47% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 53.47% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.57, the stock is -36.45% and -37.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.49 million and changing -19.30% at the moment leaves the stock -37.63% off its SMA200. IEP registered -38.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.25.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -38.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.11%, and is -36.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.20% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $11.52B and $13.96B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -11.48% and -41.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.60% this year

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 340.00M, and float is at 336.90M with Short Float at 0.27%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is trading -38.25% down over the past 12 months and O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) that is 52.57% higher over the same period. AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is 33.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.