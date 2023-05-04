A peek at Sabre Corporation (SABR): Who has invested in It?

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) is -36.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.59 and a high of $10.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SABR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $3.95, the stock is -1.01% and -7.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.44 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -31.59% off its SMA200. SABR registered -62.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.67.

The stock witnessed a -7.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.05%, and is 7.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) has around 7461 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $2.54B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.82. Profit margin for the company is -18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.03% and -63.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sabre Corporation (SABR) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sabre Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.70% this year

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 328.46M, and float is at 324.47M with Short Float at 15.62%.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Sabre Corporation (SABR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANDEL GAIL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MANDEL GAIL sold 715 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $3.97 per share for a total of $2839.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87663.0 shares.

Sabre Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that MANDEL GAIL (Director) sold a total of 5,845 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $3.94 per share for $23037.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88378.0 shares of the SABR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, MANDEL GAIL (Director) disposed off 715 shares at an average price of $6.87 for $4912.0. The insider now directly holds 50,626 shares of Sabre Corporation (SABR).

Sabre Corporation (SABR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -20.01% down over the past 12 months and Accenture plc (ACN) that is -9.66% lower over the same period. Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is -48.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.