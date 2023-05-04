Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is -7.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.01 and a high of $125.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BABA stock was last observed hovering at around $81.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $81.48, the stock is -11.46% and -9.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.63 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -9.87% off its SMA200. BABA registered -19.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.63.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -17.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.78%, and is -1.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has around 239740 employees, a market worth around $210.28B and $124.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.89 and Fwd P/E is 9.33. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.46% and -35.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.40% this year

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.60B, and float is at 2.59B with Short Float at 2.14%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading -44.44% down over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -15.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.