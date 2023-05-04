Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is 23.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.43 and a high of $146.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMZN stock was last observed hovering at around $103.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $132.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.18% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 53 analysts, but current levels are -21.94% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $103.65, the stock is 0.30% and 4.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 64.73 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -2.89% off its SMA200. AMZN registered -16.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.21.

The stock witnessed a 1.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.43%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has around 1541000 employees, a market worth around $1107.30B and $513.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.46. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.29% and -29.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is a “Buy”. 53 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 8 think it is a “Overweight”. 39 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amazon.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.20% this year

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.25B, and float is at 9.24B with Short Float at 0.64%.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Herrington Douglas J, the company’s CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores. SEC filings show that Herrington Douglas J sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $105.00 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

Amazon.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Selipsky Adam (CEO Amazon Web Services) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $104.18 per share for $52088.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the AMZN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, Selipsky Adam (CEO Amazon Web Services) disposed off 520 shares at an average price of $103.77 for $53959.0. The insider now directly holds 136,780 shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 6.01% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is 7.01% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -9.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.