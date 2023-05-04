Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is 3.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.84 and a high of $83.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CL stock was last observed hovering at around $80.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $84.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.35% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -21.28% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.26, the stock is 5.77% and 8.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.38 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 7.13% off its SMA200. CL registered 8.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.21.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.36%, and is 5.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 1.37% over the month.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has around 33800 employees, a market worth around $66.04B and $17.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.26 and Fwd P/E is 23.84. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.78% and -3.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.70% this year

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 832.50M, and float is at 829.55M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kooyman John W, the company’s Chief of Staff. SEC filings show that Kooyman John W sold 2,040 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $71.67 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6366.0 shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that CAHILL JOHN T (Director) sold a total of 5,703 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $73.83 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24383.0 shares of the CL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, POLK MICHAEL B (Director) disposed off 5,559 shares at an average price of $73.48 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 23,583 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL).

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -1.36% down over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is 45.29% higher over the same period.