Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Volatility At 21.09%, Should You Add A Position?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is -68.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $5.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $0.45, the stock is -47.97% and -72.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.92 million and changing -46.07% at the moment leaves the stock -81.29% off its SMA200. DBD registered -89.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$21.64.

The stock witnessed a -63.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.03%, and is -39.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.09% over the week and 11.45% over the month.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $32.49M and $3.46B in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.22. Profit margin for the company is -16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -36.12% and -91.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.70%).

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -631.30% this year

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.30M, and float is at 71.51M with Short Float at 22.01%.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GREENFIELD GARY G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GREENFIELD GARY G bought 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $2.88 per share for a total of $50358.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Marquez Octavio (President and CEO) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $2.92 per share for $20440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the DBD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Marquez Octavio (President and CEO) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $2.28 for $68300.0. The insider now directly holds 351,286 shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD).

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) that is trading -35.05% down over the past 12 months and The Brink’s Company (BCO) that is 4.14% higher over the same period. NCR Corporation (NCR) is -40.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.