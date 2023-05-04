Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) is -4.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.16 and a high of $58.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FVRR stock was last observed hovering at around $30.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.99% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.86% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 30.2% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.92, the stock is -20.40% and -22.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.13 million and changing -9.67% at the moment leaves the stock -19.06% off its SMA200. FVRR registered -50.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$23.34.

The stock witnessed a -18.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.78%, and is -16.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.13% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) has around 739 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $337.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.38. Profit margin for the company is -21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.75% and -52.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.50%).

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fiverr International Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.30% this year

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.89M, and float is at 32.38M with Short Float at 9.29%.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Upwork Inc. (UPWK) that is trading -64.25% down over the past 12 months and First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) that is -0.06% lower over the same period.