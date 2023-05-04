Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) is -4.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.65 and a high of $46.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCX stock was last observed hovering at around $36.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.45% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -25.28% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.33, the stock is -9.30% and -8.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.5 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 0.89% off its SMA200. FCX registered -8.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.39.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.78%, and is -2.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has around 25600 employees, a market worth around $51.35B and $23.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.76 and Fwd P/E is 16.32. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.39% and -22.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.80% this year

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.43B, and float is at 1.42B with Short Float at 1.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mikes Ellie L., the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Mikes Ellie L. sold 11,678 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $43.17 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32333.0 shares.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Currault Douglas N. II (Senior VP & General Counsel) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $40.25 per share for $3.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the FCX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, Lance Ryan Michael (Director) acquired 31,000 shares at an average price of $31.88 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 32,132 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX).

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Newmont Corporation (NEM) that is trading -34.32% down over the past 12 months.