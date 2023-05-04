Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is 62.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.03 and a high of $16.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GFI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $14.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.83% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -53.57% lower than the price target low of $10.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.77, the stock is 10.34% and 33.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.8 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock 61.36% off its SMA200. GFI registered 25.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.03.

The stock witnessed a 24.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.58%, and is 9.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has around 6364 employees, a market worth around $15.08B and $4.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.09. Profit margin for the company is 16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.55% and 1.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.00% this year

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 891.30M, and float is at 858.32M with Short Float at 1.33%.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) that is trading -21.91% down over the past 12 months and Kellogg Company (K) that is 6.17% higher over the same period. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is 0.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.