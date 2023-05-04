Here are the top Institutional holders of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) shares

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) is -3.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $11.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $10.44, the stock is 0.04% and 0.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 0.10% off its SMA200. AM registered 2.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.35.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.79%, and is 6.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has around 586 employees, a market worth around $4.80B and $961.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.11 and Fwd P/E is 11.69. Profit margin for the company is 34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.96% and -10.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Analyst Forecasts

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.61M, and float is at 320.45M with Short Float at 1.85%.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KEYTE DAVID H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KEYTE DAVID H bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $10.01 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 79373.0 shares.

Antero Midstream Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Keenan W Howard JR (Director) sold a total of 242,868 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $10.49 per share for $2.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the AM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Keenan W Howard JR (Director) disposed off 299,019 shares at an average price of $10.23 for $3.06 million. The insider now directly holds 95,501 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM).

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is trading 0.04% up over the past 12 months and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) that is -8.91% lower over the same period. Energy Transfer LP (ET) is 12.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.