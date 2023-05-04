Here are the top Institutional holders of Intel Corporation (INTC) shares

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is 15.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.59 and a high of $46.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INTC stock was last observed hovering at around $29.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.89% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -80.29% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.65, the stock is -1.84% and 4.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 45.41 million and changing 2.96% at the moment leaves the stock 2.65% off its SMA200. INTC registered -31.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.72.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.44%, and is 5.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Intel Corporation (INTC) has around 131900 employees, a market worth around $122.90B and $63.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.71 and Fwd P/E is 17.34. Profit margin for the company is 21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.64% and -34.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Intel Corporation (INTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intel Corporation (INTC) is a “Hold”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 28 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year

Intel Corporation (INTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.17B, and float is at 4.17B with Short Float at 1.67%.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Intel Corporation (INTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GELSINGER PATRICK P, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 8,200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $30.41 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Intel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that GELSINGER PATRICK P (CEO) bought a total of 9,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $25.68 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18700.0 shares of the INTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Holthaus Michelle Johnston (EVP & GM, CCG) disposed off 695 shares at an average price of $26.57 for $18465.0. The insider now directly holds 181,039 shares of Intel Corporation (INTC).

Intel Corporation (INTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 42.33% up over the past 12 months. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is 6.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.