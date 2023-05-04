Here are the top Institutional holders of KeyCorp (KEY) shares

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is -45.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.57 and a high of $20.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KEY stock was last observed hovering at around $9.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $9.53, the stock is -17.57% and -29.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.81 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -43.47% off its SMA200. KEY registered -51.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.67%.

The stock witnessed a -22.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.87%, and is -9.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.05% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

KeyCorp (KEY) has around 18891 employees, a market worth around $8.67B and $6.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.39 and Fwd P/E is 5.35. Profit margin for the company is 33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.42% and -53.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

KeyCorp (KEY) Analyst Forecasts

KeyCorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.60% this year

KeyCorp (KEY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 935.23M, and float is at 931.58M with Short Float at 3.13%.

KeyCorp (KEY) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at KeyCorp (KEY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hipple Richard J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hipple Richard J bought 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $10.66 per share for a total of $23452.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68374.0 shares.

KeyCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Alexander Victor B (Head of Consumer Bank) bought a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $11.83 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the KEY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, GILLIS RUTH ANN M (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $12.95 for $25900.0. The insider now directly holds 42,961 shares of KeyCorp (KEY).

KeyCorp (KEY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -22.91% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -11.50% lower over the same period. Citigroup Inc. (C) is -6.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.