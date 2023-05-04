Here are the top Institutional holders of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) is -6.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.64 and a high of $8.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KOS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $5.96, the stock is -16.12% and -16.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.42 million and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -10.41% off its SMA200. KOS registered -12.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.02.

The stock witnessed a -24.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.39%, and is -2.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) has around 236 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $2.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.82 and Fwd P/E is 4.50. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.45% and -30.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 355.60% this year

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 455.91M, and float is at 443.37M with Short Float at 5.02%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dearlove Sir Richard Billing, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dearlove Sir Richard Billing sold 147,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $6.65 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Franklin Roy A. (Director) sold a total of 20,732 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $7.10 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52009.0 shares of the KOS stock.