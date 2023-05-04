Here are the top Institutional holders of XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is -2.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.18 and a high of $35.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPEV stock was last observed hovering at around $9.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $64.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.62% off the consensus price target high of $103.12 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are 44.81% higher than the price target low of $17.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.67, the stock is -2.53% and 1.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.74 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -21.03% off its SMA200. XPEV registered -61.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.69.

The stock witnessed a -12.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.12%, and is 5.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has around 13978 employees, a market worth around $8.54B and $3.88B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.47% and -72.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.10%).

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.30% this year

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 860.22M, and float is at 669.63M with Short Float at 6.23%.