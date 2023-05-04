Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is -41.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.52 and a high of $10.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43%.

Currently trading at $5.28, the stock is -22.43% and -26.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.21 million and changing -7.53% at the moment leaves the stock -35.05% off its SMA200. ADT registered -23.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.22.

The stock witnessed a -26.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.93%, and is -19.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.51% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

ADT Inc. (ADT) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $4.94B and $6.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.51 and Fwd P/E is 9.46. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.35% and -47.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

ADT Inc. (ADT) Analyst Forecasts

ADT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.10% this year

ADT Inc. (ADT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 906.24M, and float is at 788.45M with Short Float at 1.31%.

ADT Inc. (ADT) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at ADT Inc. (ADT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bresingham Daniel, the company’s EVP, Commercial. SEC filings show that Bresingham Daniel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $8.27 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.78 million shares.

ADT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Bresingham Daniel (EVP, Commercial) sold a total of 257,959 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $9.60 per share for $2.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.78 million shares of the ADT stock.

ADT Inc. (ADT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Allegion plc (ALLE) that is trading -5.07% down over the past 12 months and The Brink’s Company (BCO) that is 4.14% higher over the same period.