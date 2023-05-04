Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH)

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) is -17.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.64 and a high of $12.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $3.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $3.92, the stock is -9.24% and -15.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.83 million and changing 1.82% at the moment leaves the stock -42.45% off its SMA200. FTCH registered -66.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.94.

The stock witnessed a -15.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.24%, and is -3.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has around 6728 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $2.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.69. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.69% and -69.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.50%).

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Analyst Forecasts

Farfetch Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.10% this year

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 390.84M, and float is at 285.13M with Short Float at 12.30%.