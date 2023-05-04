Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD)

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is -38.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.17 and a high of $68.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JD stock was last observed hovering at around $34.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $413.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.7% off the consensus price target high of $653.79 offered by 52 analysts, but current levels are 81.34% higher than the price target low of $185.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.68, the stock is -6.50% and -14.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.08 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -32.83% off its SMA200. JD registered -43.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.10.

The stock witnessed a -18.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.65%, and is 1.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

JD.com Inc. (JD) has around 450679 employees, a market worth around $53.11B and $151.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.97 and Fwd P/E is 10.20. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.55% and -49.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

JD.com Inc. (JD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JD.com Inc. (JD) is a “Overweight”. 52 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 36 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 384.80% this year

JD.com Inc. (JD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 1.28B with Short Float at 1.33%.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading 19.47% up over the past 12 months and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) that is -19.49% lower over the same period. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is -15.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.