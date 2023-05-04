Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is -12.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.07 and a high of $5.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $4.06, the stock is -10.50% and -12.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.07 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -13.95% off its SMA200. NOK registered -20.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.58.

The stock witnessed a -16.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.46%, and is -2.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) has around 86896 employees, a market worth around $22.91B and $28.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.82 and Fwd P/E is 8.46. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.25% and -23.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nokia Oyj (NOK) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 158.10% this year

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.57B, and float is at 5.57B with Short Float at 0.19%.

Nokia Oyj (NOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -25.43% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 6.01% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 34.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.