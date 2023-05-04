ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) is 147.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.10 and a high of $6.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMGN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.06%.

Currently trading at $12.26, the stock is 186.58% and 200.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 105.03 million and changing 135.77% at the moment leaves the stock 149.99% off its SMA200. IMGN registered 141.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 106.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.44.

The stock witnessed a 219.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 164.79%, and is 189.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.00% over the week and 7.63% over the month.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has around 277 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $108.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 296.12% and 84.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-142.60%).

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.10% this year

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.41M, and float is at 219.81M with Short Float at 11.15%.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 48.91% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is 2.73% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -11.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.